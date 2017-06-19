Liberia: President Sirleaf Attends Funeral of Fallen SSS Director - Col. Swannah B. Johnson

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Saturday, June 17, 2017 joined family members, former and current officers of the Special Security Service (SSS), now Executive Protection Service (EPS), to attend the funeral service of the late Colonel Swannah B. Johnson. Swannah Johnson was a former Director of the Special Security Service (SSS). He died on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the S.D.A. Cooper Memorial Hospital in Sinkor after a period of illness.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader led an array of former and current officers of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) at the Grace Baptist Church on the Bardnersville Road outside Monrovia.

The late Swannah B. Johnson entered public service in October 1970 when he was enlisted into the Special Security Service (SSS) and rose to the rank of Colonel. He participated in various levels of security training at the National Police Training Academy in Paynesville and also earned distinct 'Certificates of Achievement' in "Basic Police Science" and VIP Protection" respectively.

In 1978, the deceased along with some colleagues were selected based on experience and competence and sent to the United States of America to pursue further training in advanced skills, security techniques and a specialized security training program.

In 1982, he again participated in a Criminal Justice Seminar held at the Unity Conference Center in Virginia where he was certificated. In 1989, the late Col. Swannah B. Johnson traveled to Tel Aviv, Israel where he acquired specialized security skills and techniques in VIP Protection.

On December 3, 2003, he was appointed Deputy Director for Technical Services by the former Chairman of the National Transitional Government of Liberia (NTGL), Charles G. Bryant where he remained until 2007 when he was honorably retired.

In her tribute, the Deputy Director of the EPS, Madam Rose Stryker described the fallen Director as a distinguished statesman, security expert, and sports enthusiast, dependable and professional servant. She said the late Swannah Johnson was one of Liberia's outstanding and foremost security personnel who served his country diligently, with integrity, honesty and commitment.

In his funeral discourse, Rev. G. Roosevelt Zogga, Assistant Pastor of the Grace Baptist Church described the late Swannah Johnson as a distinguished public servant who served his country and impacted the security environment meaningfully. Rev. Zogga spoke on the theme: "Leaving a Tent for Building." He noted that said for Christians, death is a transition from earth to glory. He challenged family members to keep faith in the Lord. She called on Liberians in various leadership positions to serve humanity and do so with commitment and passion.

In a National Gazette, the Liberian government paid tribute to the fallen SSS Director for his enormous contributions in strengthening the security sector and for working tirelessly to elevate his country. He was interred at the Johnsonville Township Cemetery outside of Monrovia.