Uganda: Canons Falter Against High Flying Kampala International University

Kampala — UCU Canons coach Nicholas Natuhereza believes his team is unmatchable when they find their rhythm.

That has however not happened as often as he would have preferred with the university side losing their third game on Sunday evening at YMCA.

UCU went down 55-43 to KIU Titans both losing semifinalists last season, to slump to a 2-3 start in this season's National Basketball League.

Having made just 22% of their shots from the field, the Canons came off worse on a bad shooting night for both teams with KIU only faring slightly better at 26%.

Stephen Wundi often their most reliable shooter was 2 for 15 from the field to finish with six points while Jonathan Egau top scored with nine for the Canons.

Victory for KIU Titans was meanwhile the fifth for the Hamza Nyambogo coached side whose 5-0 start is the best thus far in the league.

Chris Omanye led the Titans with 17 points while Michael Bwanga and Sudi Ulanga added 13 and 11 respectively.

The latter together with Ivan Lumanyika featured despite having only returned from Nairobi where they were part of the Kampala Red Stars team that lost 71-49 to Nairobi in the Africa City Challenge.

Forward Brian Namake sat out the game for the Canons.

Silverbacks captain Stephen Omony, another player who made the trip was not required to make a significant contribution though as he only played 10 minutes in the City Oilers'93-49 rout of Nkumba Marines.

Otim Jonah led with 18 points while Landry Ndikumana, criticized for his performance in previous games by coach Mandy Juruni dropped 17 accompanied by 11 rebounds for the champions Oilers who improve to 3-2. Nkumba meanwhile remain winless in three games.

National Basketball League Sunday results

Men: KIU Titans 55-43 UCU Canons

City Oilers 93-49 Nkumba Marines

Women: KIU 48-57 UCU Canons

Javon Ladies 68-62 Nkumba Lady Marines