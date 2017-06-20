Uganda Beats Tunisia to Africa Cup Sevens Hosting Rights

Kampala — Rugby Africa, the sports continental sport governing body has confirmed Uganda as hosts of the 2017 Africa Cup 7s due on the first weekend of October after fending off stiff competition from Tunisia.

After winning the event for the first time last year in Nairobi, Uganda will have the chance to defend their crown on home soil and hope for another shot at acquiring HSBC World Rugby Series core status.

Uganda, Namibia, Kenya, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal and Botswana are the confirmed teams. Two more teams are yet to be confirmed.

Uganda Rugby Union (URU) CEO Ramsey Olinga Olinga had no doubts over Uganda's capability to host the two day tourney having managed to comfortably host a bigger competition without any problem in 2015.

"If we hosted six countries for an entire week for the Africa 1B, then a two-day tournament is quite achievable and we are more than ready for the job," he told Daily Monitor early this year before rights had been won.

Legends the venue

After winning hosting rights for all four of Uganda's home test matches against Kenya, Tunisia, Namibia and Zimbabwe this year, Legends Rugby Club will also host the Africa Cup 7s according to URU's general secretary Godwin Kayangwe.

"Just like the internationals, Legends will host the Cup as they are the only entity that expressed interest yet we had to confirm to Rugby Africa the venue by January in order for us to win the bid hence no delay in the decision making," Kayangwe said.

The tournament winner and runners-up will book a ticket to Hong Kong for the World Sevens Series qualifiers. The Winner will also be an invitational side in 2017/18 HSBC World Rugby Series Dubai and Cape Town legs.

The women's edition will be held in Tunisia where champions will qualify for 2018 Sevens World Cup.