Uganda: We Have Everything to Win in Kenya-Seguya

Kampala — Rugby Cranes coach Robert Seguya thinks his side has everything it takes to win in Kenya on Saturday in the return leg of the Elgon Cup that also doubles as a Gold Cup tie.

Kenya has a five point advantage in the Elgon Cup after leaving Kampala with a 23-18 victory last Saturday but a defiant Seguya sees no reason to worry as Uganda depart for Kenya where Seguya picked three wins as a player but yet to record his first as a coach.

"From what I saw in the first leg, we can go to Kenya and get that win

If we remain composed and make the right decisions, we have all it takes" he told Daily Monitor. "We lost by five points here yet we had a disallowed drop goal and four missed penalties which tallies up to 15 points."

Uganda last beat Kenya in Nairobi in 2013 when Bishop Onen kicked Uganda to a 16-17 with Justin Kimono also adding a solo try.

Last year saw Uganda collapse at Ngong Road in a game of two halves. Trailing 23-19 at the break after a competitive first half, Uganda would go on to concede 22 points and score 5 in the second half to set up a 45-24 final score.

Seguya is positive things will be different this time as his side has rested enough .

"Fatigue caught up with the players last year as they had just come from a gruelling game in Zimbabwe but they have now rested for two weeks," he said.