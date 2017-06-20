20 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Nightmare Days for League Coaches in Masaza Cup

By Brian Mugenyi

Kampala — Any period of rapid change will leave tension and anxiety in its wake, and coaching in Masaza Cup is no exception. Today, this tournament has almost five coaches with top flight experience. Of all, only Shafik Bisaso (Singo), Badru Kaddu (Kyadondo), and Steven Bogere (Buddu) have shown their class.

The weekend games unmasked these coaches' abilities to move teams from group stages. Bogere, 50, whose side won 3-1 against Mawogola, tops group B with 11 points, thus far.

"The town talks of nothing else, but to see Buddu in the finals again," Bogere said yesterday.

"I had problems at the start but today, I am more optimistic with my boys than before," he vowed.

Meanwhile, three- time Masaza Cup winner Bisaso, likewise hinted that although 2015 winners Singo lost 1-0 at home to Gomba, he is not worried about the result, and future is still bright for his side.

"We slipped to second place. Yes, but that's football. You cannot win match after match, in such a gunfire tournament," Bisaso, said over his side's loss that left him on seven points, one less than Gomba, in group D.

However, the calling injurious tales in this second-round would be on league coaches, Edward Golola (Mawokota) and Allan Kabonge (Buwekula). The sixth 'star' coach, Brian Ssenyondo, (Mawogola) guided Synergy FC to the Fufa Big League final play-offs recently, losing 2-1 against Mbarara City.

Golola, an assistant coach at SC Vipers has not won any game since this tournament began on May 13, posting two draws, and three losses in five games in group A.

Kabonge who guided Masavu FC into next season's Azam Uganda Premier League, realised his first victory in four games in Sunday's 2-1 win against Busujju. His Buwekula side now has five points in Group C.

On the contrary, Ssenyondo, whose side is on a verge of being axed in group B, with two points in five games played, will be relying on Sunday's fixture against Kooki which determines their stay or exit in the tournament.

WEEKEND RESULTS

Busiro 3-0 Mawokota

Buvuma 0-1 Kyadondo

Mawogola 1-3 Buddu

Kabula 2-0 Kooki

Buwekula 2-1 Busujju

Singo 0-1 Gomba

Buluuri 0-0 Bugerere

Kyaggwe 1-0 Bulemeezi

Weekend selected fixtures

Ssese vs Mawogola (Sat)

(Sunday)

Kyadondo vs Butambala-Lugogo

Mawokota vs Buvuma -Buvuma

Buddu vs Kabula-Masaka

Singo vs Busujju-Mityana

Gomba vs Buwekula

Bulemeezi vs Buluri-Kasana

Top scorers: Meddy Kyeyune (Kooki) (5)

Julius Mugema (Buddu) (4)

