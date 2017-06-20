19 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: NASRDA Announces Date for End of Ramadan

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: JihaneJoypaul

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) on Monday said the appearance of the first astronomical lunar crescent for June 2017 will be recorded in Nigeria on June 25, 2017, between 6: 29p.m and 8:40 p.m., the Nations newspaper is reporting.

Once the crescent is sighted, this year's Ramadan fast will come to an end, the agency said.

The report quoted NASRDA's Head of Media and Corporate Communications, Felix Ale, as saying in a statement that the "first appearance of the moon can only be sighted with the eyes given a very cloudless sky without any atmospheric disturbance, while the first lunar crescent can be best sighted with the aid of charged couple device imaging, astronomical telescope or any optical astronomy instrument."

He explained that the proper sighting of the crescent with the eyes will bring to an end to the ongoing Ramadan fast as would be officially announced by the Sultan of Sokoto to all Muslim faithfuls in line with Islamic tradition, the newspaper said.

The report further quoted the space agency as explaining that "the first astronomical lunar crescent on the 25th June 2017 between 6:29 pm and 8:40 pm will have Port Harcourt, Adamawa, Maiduguri, Taraba, and Damaturu as first to witness the appearance of the first young lunar crescent at about 6:29 pm concurrently to 7:20 pm; while the Lunar Crescent will be sighted lastly in Sokoto state between 7:49 pm - 8:40 pm.

"All other states of the federation will experience the lunar crescent between the estimated time of 6:29 pm and 8:40 pm on 25th June 2017."

According to the report, the results released by NASRDA indicated precise dates, appearance time of the first crescent, sunset as well as moon set time for all the states capital of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Ramadan fast commenced on May 27 and would be in its 29th day on June 25.

Muslims fast obligatorily for 29 or 30 days every year in fulfillment of their religious obligation.

The end of the exercise is usually determined by the sighting of a new moon. If it is not sighted on the 29th day, the fast will last for 30 days.

More on This

Fast Ends On Saturday, NASRDA Confirms

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has confirmed that the ongoing Ramdan fast being observed by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.