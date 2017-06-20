Uganda: KCCA Confront Desperate Rivers United

Kampala — Whether playing on the continent or domestically, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi often prefers to focus on his team's strengths rather than those of his opponents. He will carry the same mentality going into today's Caf Confederation Cup game away to Nigeria's Rivers United.

"We're playing our way like I've always said. We shall create chances and even away from home we shall score. We have to be disciplined but the players are still reckless.

So I have to emphasize what they do best and that is to create chances and be effective for example today's result flattered to deceive," he said after the 2-1 first leg result at the start of the month.

The Ugandan champions come into the game level on six points with Group A leaders Fus Rabat.

Rivers are meanwhile bottom but with only three points separating the two teams at the mid way point.

A lot has changed since the first meeting between the two teams with KCCA wrapping a first ever league and cup double.

Mutebi could again start with both Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Derrick Nsibambi with both strikers on target in Thursday's 2-0 Cup final victory over Paidha.

The former despite not scoring in this competition seems to have regained his mojo also notching the decider for Cranes against Cape Verde last week.

That slump saw Nsibambi pick up the mantle with his first leg double making it four goals in the competition. Youngsters Julius Poloto and Allan Okello who were cup tied for the final return as well as Ivan Ntege who missed the game through suspension are in the squad.

The Nigerian side whose only win thus far was at home to Fus Rabat are meanwhile desperate for a win to stay in contention for qualification.

"We are representing Nigeria and Nigeria is a very big country as far as football is concerned. It is a do-or-die game for us," Rivers United technical manager Stanley Eguma bullishly stated.

They have also won all four continental games they have hosted at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium despite a poor season where they lie 15th on the 20 team log as their season reaches the business end.

They could welcome back captain, Festus Austine and goalkeeper Sunday Rotimi who have recently been injured.

The latter was substituted in the first leg with a hamstring problem.

Leading scorers

Seven

Brockie SuperSport Utd

Five

Aouadhi CS Sfaxien,

Chenihi Club Africain,

Ndzinisa Mbabane Swallows

Four

Nsibambi KCCA

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Rivers United vs KCCA

Yakubu Gowon Stadium,

Club Africain vs FUS Rabat

Stade Olympique de Radès

Probable KCCA Lineup

Ochan, Okot, Awany, Kavuma

Poloto, Muleme, Mutyaba, Masiko, Okello, Nsibambi, Serunkuuma