Nigeria: Lagos School Children, Kidnapped 25 Days Ago, to Return 'Very Soon' - Police

The police on Monday assured the public, especially parents of the kidnapped students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla-Epe, that all hands were on deck to ensure the safe return of their wards.

Speaking to Government House correspondents after a meeting with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at Lagos House in Ikeja, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, in charge of Zone 2 comprising Lagos and Ogun states, Adamu Ibrahim, said security agencies were working tirelessly to ensure the return of the students and reunite them with their families.

"In fact, very soon, you will hear good news on the issue," Mr. Ibrahim said.

"We are working seriously on it. At this stage, I will not want to disclose too much because these are security issues, but all I want to say is that people should give us a chance and very soon, they will hear good news."

Six students of the college were kidnapped in the early hours of May 25 after gunmen, who arrived through a creek behind the school, broke through the school's fence to gain access into the compound.

One week later, the police announced they had arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnap.

But the students are yet to be reunited with their families, prompting the parents to accuse the state government of abandoning them to their plight.

Mr. Ibrahim, however, vowed that the police in Lagos and Ogun Commands were battle ready and have been alerted to make the zone too hot for criminal elements to carry out their nefarious activities, adding that the police would build on the success of the arrest of the alleged notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, otherwise known as Evans, and hunt down other criminal elements.

"Security measures are not discussed publicly but what I will tell you is that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that Lagos is free of crime and criminals. We will rid all these criminals out of this zone," he noted.

"So, I will like to send a word to criminals to leave Zone 2 otherwise we will not relent until the zone is completely rid of all these criminals.

"You are aware Evans has already been arrested and he is the most wanted criminal who is into kidnapping. Others too, if they don't leave this zone, they will also be arrested," Mr. Ibrahim vowed.

The police boss also commended the Lagos State government, especially Governor Ambode for efforts at improving the security architecture in the state.

"People are in fact aware of what the Lagos State Government is doing on security and no other state is doing it. So, all efforts are on to ensure that there is total peace in the state. Lagos is doing perfectly well in assisting security agencies to do their work in the state and we must commend their efforts."