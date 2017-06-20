Nigeria: Eight Boko Haram Suspects Arraigned for Murder of Foreigners

The Nigerian government on Monday arraigned eight Boko Haram suspects for the killing of five foreigners who were abducted from a construction site in Kebbi State in 2011.

The suspects are also accused of culpability in the murder of seven other foreigners in Borno State. The seven were abducted from another construction site in Bauchi State in February 2013, and taken to the Sambisa forest.

The seven other victims, namely: "Carlos Bou Azziz, Brendan Vaughan, Silvano Trevisan, Konstantinos Karras, Ghaida Yaser Sa'ad (F), Julio Ibrahim El-Khouli and Imad El-Andari," were allegedly abducted on February 18, 2013 and taken to Sambisa forest where they were kept for 10 days before being murdered.

Seven suspects were earlier arraigned in March on an 11-count charge for the same offence, but the court freed one of the suspects, Abubakar Usman, on June 6 after the prosecution withdrew its charges against him.

The prosecution, from the State Security Service, had amended the charges, after withdrawing its case against Mr. Usman, to include two others accused of culpability in the crime.

The two new defendants are Mohammed Sani and Abubakar Abdulrahman.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the amended charges.

The presiding judge, John Tsoho, ordered the new defendants to join the others in the custody of the SSS and adjourned the case to October 3.