19 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Eight Boko Haram Suspects Arraigned for Murder of Foreigners

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
By Evelyn Okakwu

The Nigerian government on Monday arraigned eight Boko Haram suspects for the killing of five foreigners who were abducted from a construction site in Kebbi State in 2011.

The suspects are also accused of culpability in the murder of seven other foreigners in Borno State. The seven were abducted from another construction site in Bauchi State in February 2013, and taken to the Sambisa forest.

The seven other victims, namely: "Carlos Bou Azziz, Brendan Vaughan, Silvano Trevisan, Konstantinos Karras, Ghaida Yaser Sa'ad (F), Julio Ibrahim El-Khouli and Imad El-Andari," were allegedly abducted on February 18, 2013 and taken to Sambisa forest where they were kept for 10 days before being murdered.

Seven suspects were earlier arraigned in March on an 11-count charge for the same offence, but the court freed one of the suspects, Abubakar Usman, on June 6 after the prosecution withdrew its charges against him.

The prosecution, from the State Security Service, had amended the charges, after withdrawing its case against Mr. Usman, to include two others accused of culpability in the crime.

The two new defendants are Mohammed Sani and Abubakar Abdulrahman.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the amended charges.

The presiding judge, John Tsoho, ordered the new defendants to join the others in the custody of the SSS and adjourned the case to October 3.

Nigeria

U.S. Pledges Commitment to Nigeria's Unity

The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, has said that his country will continue to work towards the promotion… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.