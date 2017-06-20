19 June 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Climate Change - CRCN to Plant 17,000 Trees Annually in Taraba

By Wole Ayodele

Jalingo — The Synod of the Christian Reformed Church Nigeria (CRCN) has directed all its 17 regional church councils in Taraba State to plant a minimum of 1,000 trees annually to curtail the negative effects of climate change.

The church's position is contained in a communique issued at the end of the 113th General Church Council which was signed by the President of the synod, Rev. Caleb Ahima.

The church stated that the decision of the church has become imperative due to the indiscriminate felling of trees in the state occasioned by the upsurge in logging business which is currently the highest revenue earner for the state.

In the communique, the church frowned on such indiscriminate felling of trees in the state despite the series of condemnation by environmentalists and other well meaning indigenes of the state just as he called on those behind the dastardly act to have a rethink.

According to the communique, "Despite our series of condemnation on the issue of indiscriminate felling of trees in the state, the dastardly act has continued unchecked. We once again warn of the effects of this logging and the indiscriminate burning of bushes, building on water ways and wrong disposal of waste which are on the increase in the state"

