Nigeria: Escaped Baboon Still Within Jos Wildlife Park - State Govt

A baboon that escaped at the Wildlife Park in Jos early Monday morning is still within the vicinity of the park, the Plateau State government has assured residents.

According to the state's Commissioner of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Peter Mwadkon, the beast only escaped from its cage and resisted efforts by officials to return it inside.

Speaking with journalists in Jos, Mr. Mwadkon said he was not aware anyone was injured in the incident.

"No one has told me of the baboon injuring anybody," the commissioner stated.

"The staff of the park have been trying hard to put it back into its cage, the animal is not at large as it has been speculated."

He did not state whether the officials had managed to return the beast into its home.

The spokesperson of the special taskforce on Jos crisis, Umar Adam, and the police spokesperson in the state, Terna Tyopev, both said their attention had not been drawn to the incident, indicating that the development was not considered to have serious security implication.

A witness had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that the animal injured a soldier who was on security duty at the gate of the park.

According to a source, there has been insufficient food supply for the animals in recent times.

As a result of the incident, there has been anxiety among residents around the park since morning, with the park receiving no visitor throughout Monday.

It will be recalled that a lion had last year escaped from the same park, and was eventually shot dead by a soldier, drawing wide condemnation from Nigerians.