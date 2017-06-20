19 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Escaped Baboon Still Within Jos Wildlife Park - State Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Ajijah

A baboon that escaped at the Wildlife Park in Jos early Monday morning is still within the vicinity of the park, the Plateau State government has assured residents.

According to the state's Commissioner of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Peter Mwadkon, the beast only escaped from its cage and resisted efforts by officials to return it inside.

Speaking with journalists in Jos, Mr. Mwadkon said he was not aware anyone was injured in the incident.

"No one has told me of the baboon injuring anybody," the commissioner stated.

"The staff of the park have been trying hard to put it back into its cage, the animal is not at large as it has been speculated."

He did not state whether the officials had managed to return the beast into its home.

The spokesperson of the special taskforce on Jos crisis, Umar Adam, and the police spokesperson in the state, Terna Tyopev, both said their attention had not been drawn to the incident, indicating that the development was not considered to have serious security implication.

A witness had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that the animal injured a soldier who was on security duty at the gate of the park.

According to a source, there has been insufficient food supply for the animals in recent times.

As a result of the incident, there has been anxiety among residents around the park since morning, with the park receiving no visitor throughout Monday.

It will be recalled that a lion had last year escaped from the same park, and was eventually shot dead by a soldier, drawing wide condemnation from Nigerians.

Nigeria

U.S.$28 Billion Spent Annually to Import Petrol - Minister

Nigeria allocates an average of $28 billion of her foreign exchange earnings yearly to import about 92 per cent of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.