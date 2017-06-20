20 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Senate Orders Committee to Start Treating Petitions On Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Opara

Abuja — The Senate has mandated its committee on anti-corruption to take petitions from the public on allegations of corrupt practices in any government establishment.Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at the 11th annual Business Law conference yesterday in Abuja, said that the decision was a fundamental part of the National Assembly anti-corruption policy for reducing the menace.

He also called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to partner with the National Assembly in using amendments of existing laws and introduction of new legislative proposals aimed to curb corruption. He noted that the anti-corruption war could only succeed if it is devoid of politics with more capacity building to enable them carry out thorough investigations.

"Corruption is one area of our national life we cannot afford to play politics with. On the prosecution of cases, it is clear that there is a whole lot of more work to be done to ensure we succeed against corruption. The trend today with the cases we have seen play out indicates that a lot more work needs to be done to guarantee better outcome through better training, investigation and strategy building to take precedence over media sensationalism."

The Senate President said while the 8th Senate has surpassed previous sessions through the number of bills and legislative interventions, it has also fulfilled its major promise to open up the affairs of the National Assembly and publish its budget while using new legislation to modernise the economy.

He said the vision of NASS is that with the capital outlay and regulation, it is expected that Nigeria will create 7.5 million jobs in the next five years owing solely to their infrastructure reforms and, to ensure a sound economy through a legal regime that must be equally sound to provide an assuring platform for investors, entrepreneurs and businesses.

Saraki, also charged the NBA to play a great role in ensuring that the objectives of the laws passed by the National Assembly to aid the economic growth are realised.

Nigeria

U.S. Pledges Commitment to Nigeria's Unity

The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, has said that his country will continue to work towards the promotion… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.