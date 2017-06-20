20 June 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fast Ends On Saturday, NASRDA Confirms

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: JihaneJoypaul
(file photo).
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has confirmed that the ongoing Ramdan fast being observed by Muslims in the country will come to an end in Nigeria on June 25, 2017.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the agency's Head of Media and Corporate Communications, Dr. Felix Ale, said the appearance of the first astronomical lunar crescent for the month of June 2017 which signifies the end of Ramadan fast would be recorded in between the hours of 6.29p.m. and 8.40p.m.

He explained that the sighting of the moon on June 25, 2017 between 6:29p.m. and 8:40p.m. would have Port Harcourt, Adamawa, Maiduguri, Taraba, and Damaturu as first to witness the appearance of the first young Lunar Crescent at about 6:29p.m, concurrently to 7:20p.m; while the lunar crescent would also be sighted lastly in Sokoto state between 7:49p.m. - 8:40p.m.

Ale stressed that, "the first appearance of the moon can only be sighted with the eyes given a very cloudless sky without any atmospheric disturbance, while the first lunar crescent can be best sighted with the aid of charged couple device imaging, astronomical telescope or any optical astronomy instrument.

"The proper sighting of the crescent with the eyes will bring to an end the on-going Ramadan fast as would be officially announced by the Sultan of Sokoto to all Muslim faithfuls in line with Islamic tradition. All other states of the federation will experience the lunar crescent between the estimated time of 6:29p.m. and 8:40p.m. on June 25, 2017."

Nigeria

U.S. Pledges Commitment to Nigeria's Unity

The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, has said that his country will continue to work towards the promotion… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.