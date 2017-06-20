Nigeria: Fast Ends On Saturday, NASRDA Confirms

Abuja — The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has confirmed that the ongoing Ramdan fast being observed by Muslims in the country will come to an end in Nigeria on June 25, 2017.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the agency's Head of Media and Corporate Communications, Dr. Felix Ale, said the appearance of the first astronomical lunar crescent for the month of June 2017 which signifies the end of Ramadan fast would be recorded in between the hours of 6.29p.m. and 8.40p.m.

He explained that the sighting of the moon on June 25, 2017 between 6:29p.m. and 8:40p.m. would have Port Harcourt, Adamawa, Maiduguri, Taraba, and Damaturu as first to witness the appearance of the first young Lunar Crescent at about 6:29p.m, concurrently to 7:20p.m; while the lunar crescent would also be sighted lastly in Sokoto state between 7:49p.m. - 8:40p.m.

Ale stressed that, "the first appearance of the moon can only be sighted with the eyes given a very cloudless sky without any atmospheric disturbance, while the first lunar crescent can be best sighted with the aid of charged couple device imaging, astronomical telescope or any optical astronomy instrument.

"The proper sighting of the crescent with the eyes will bring to an end the on-going Ramadan fast as would be officially announced by the Sultan of Sokoto to all Muslim faithfuls in line with Islamic tradition. All other states of the federation will experience the lunar crescent between the estimated time of 6:29p.m. and 8:40p.m. on June 25, 2017."