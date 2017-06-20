Rwanda: University of Rwanda Vice-Chancellor Recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

Prof. Philip Cotton, the vice-chancellor of the University of Rwanda (UR), was recognised by Queen Elizabeth for his services to education in Rwanda.

Cotton was listed in the Foreign Secretary's Overseas, which recognises international work.

The Queen's Birthday Honours is an historic event that gives the state the opportunity to honour people who have served society either at home or overseas.

The Queen's Birthday Honours lists 2017 were announced on June 16 and recognised the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people from across the UK.

It is categorised in different lists, including the list of the prime minister, the foreign secretary's overseas, civilian gallantry, the queen's fire medal for distinguished service, the queen's police medal for distinguished service, and ambulance service.

A total of 1,109 people, including public service leaders, frontline staff and those working in not-for-profit organisations were recognised by the Queen for their works.

At least 74 per cent of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity, 6.5 per cent of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability and there are 554 successful women candidates in the list, representing 50 per cent of the total.

Prof. Cotton said the recognition marks the work that all university staff do to promote the quality of education and research.

"The honours go to individuals but it is always in the recognition of team work or the achievements come from that team work," he said, adding that the award wouldn't have been given to him if he did not work with other staff members.

Prof. Cotton said that it is the greatest thing that people worldwide are noticing what is happening at the University of Rwanda, adding that the recognition should motivate the university.

"People are interested in the University of Rwanda for the work we are doing in research where are making improvement," Cotton said.

He said the university staff will keep focusing on quality of learning environment for students, teaching, research as well on students' assessment to become one of the most credible, most valued and reliable in the region.