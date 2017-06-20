Kenya: Govt Ready to Roll Out New Syllabus Next Year

By MOHAMED AHMED

The government is ready to roll out the new education curriculum starting next year, with crucial facilitative measures having been put in place.

Speaking during the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association conference at Wild Waters centre in Mombasa, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development director Julius Jwan said the programme will first target the lower primary.

"As we roll it out in 2018, we will be able to do the same for the upper primary and in 2019 we should be able to roll out grade four and six.

"The good thing is that the head teachers of these schools have already been trained," he said.

SECTOR REFORMS

He said learning content for grade seven to nine will be developed later.

"And as that goes on we will be developing designs and contents for grade seven to nine and be able to roll it out in 2020."

He said that principals and head teachers must understand the curriculum to properly implement it.

CRITICAL THINKERS

Dr Jwan said the review of the 8-4-4 system was long overdue and that the curriculum ought to be revised after every five years.

He said the proposed course of study focuses more on competence so that learners can be critical thinkers.

Additionally, the ongoing trial, he said, is in accordance with both national and global standards.

TRAINING

The Director added that from August this year all teachers handling early years of education will be trained.

Last week, 2,000 teachers from 470 schools were taken through a mentorship exercise.