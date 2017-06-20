Kenya: Police, Orange Tighten Grip on Leagues' Top Spot

Kenya Police and Telkom Orange consolidated their leads after the weekend round of Kenya Hockey Union men's and women's Premier League matches.

Police beat United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) men team 3-1 on Sunday evening to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Goals from Samuel Wokila, Oliver Echenje and Amos Barkibir fired the law enforcers to their 11th win of the season. The students had restored parity through Richard Wandera but were undone by poor defending as Police regained the lead.

Police, who are looking to reclaim the title they won in 2013, lead the table with 34 points, eight ahead of the chasing pack. The team's great form has stand-in coach Patrick Mugambi optimistic about their title ambitions.

"We only have two matches to go until the first leg and I must say that we have been the best team so far," said Mugambi on Monday. "We are consistent, both in attack and defence, and I think we can consider ourselves title favourites."

The only blot in Police's impressive run this season was a 3-3 draw against Wazalendo two weeks ago.

"I think we are the team to beat this season and we hope to end the first leg on a high," Mugambi added.

Police play Parkroad Badgers and Butali Sugar Warriors in their last two first leg matches.

Greensharks reclaimed second spot after a claiming a 2-1 win away to Western Jaguars to keep their title ambitions intact. Sharks are on 26 points, one ahead of 2015 winners Butali, who were not in action this weekend.

Wazalendo and Sikh Union Nairobi round off the otherwise unchanged top five places in the top-flight league.

At the wrong end of the table, Parklands were the biggest climbers of the weekend as they moved out of the relegation zone to settle in 12th place after a 1-0 win over Nakuru.

Jaguars dropped to second-last. They are on seven points, three ahead of bottom-placed TUK. In the women's top flight, champions Telkom Orange re-established their six-point lead after an 11-0 thumping of Multimedia University.

The win took the 19-time champions to 27 points from nine matches and they are yet to concede a goal this season. Orange forward Audrey Omaido scored a brace in the match to move top of the scoring charts with 14 goals.

USIU Spartans remain second on 21 points as Amira moved into third with 17 points after their weekend exploits in Mombasa.

Strathmore University Scorpions and JKUAT lie in fourth and fifth places, respectively.