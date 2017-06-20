Kenya: Vet Lab's Kamau Leads Trio to Win Kabete Ladies

Home player Beatrice Kamau and her visiting partners Hellen Joshua and Wanjiru Karume posted 102 points to claim this year's Kabete Ladies Invitational tournament at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course at the weekend.

The handicap 22 Kamau carded 30 points and Joshua, from Sigona, and Kiambu's Karume 36 each to win the H.P. Insurance Brokers-sponsored event by 11 points from the team of Rachel, Golf Park's Mildred Malubi and Petty Kigwe (Thika), who carded 26, 40 and 25 for 91 points.

Third was the team of Nelius Kariuki, Margaret Thande and Betty Mutua (Thika) on 88 points. Grace Wanjohi was the individual member winner on 33 points and Rosemary Njogu the best guest on 36.

In the men's subsidiary, Musikari Kombo posted an impressive 40 points to win by a point from veteran Titus Njonjo on 39.

'CAPTAIN VICTORIOUS'

At Nanyuki Sports Club, in-form captain Jediel Muriungi posted 19 points in the first nine and two under par 23 at the back nine to win the CBA (Commercial Bank of Africa) tournament on 42 points.

"I had an excellent team of CBA boss Jeremy Ngunze and Nyanza captain Sam Deya and we played an easy round and I think that is why I played well," said Muriungi.

The victor birdied the fifth hole but finished with three back-to-back bogeys for 19 points in the first nine, then birdied the 13th and 14th and parred the rest for 23 points.

In second place was Joshua Kinoti on 38 points with former captain Kivungu Somba (37) third after beating Ramadhan Juma on countback. Handicap one Peter Mwangi carded 34 points to win the gross while the ladies prize went to Lucy Njuguna on 26 points, two better than Helen Kurutu.

The nines went to Mark Kirimi on 21 and Marcus Baker on 22 points as James Mugo clinched the staff prize on 38 off handicap 28.

At Nyeri Golf Club, David Karuri claimed the Britam Mount Kenya tournament overall title with an impressive 43 points.

The men's prize went to Alfred Gathu on 41. Michael Mwaura was second on 40 points after a countback with Moses Murimi while Mercy Mburu was the best lady with 34 points, beating Lucy Njuguna by a point.