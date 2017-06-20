Kenya: Young Zakayo Gunning for Glory in 3,000m Battle

For Edward Zakayo, winning the boys' 3,000m race at the World Under-18 Athletics Championships is a stepping stone to stardom in the world of athletics.

Zakayo, who embraced athletes in 2015 while in Standard Seven at Ntasirika Primary School in Loita, Narok South, stormed to a comfortable victory in 7 minutes and 53.77 seconds to secure his place in Team Kenya for the world youth event due July 12-16 at Kasarani.

Zakayo will team up with Stanley Mburu from Central, who finished second in 7:55.99 during the trials at the global event.

Not even his strict mother, who disapproved of wearing tight training gear, stopped Zakayo from achieving his dream in the sport he loves.

When schools closed for holidays in April, Zakayo, a Form One student at Kapsait Secondary School in Elgeyo, Marakwet, decided to put on his newly-acquired training gear in Loita.

However, that created friction between him and his mother Agnes Nontaiye, who chided him for dressing inappropriately in front of people.

"I was forced to change to either normal trousers or Maasai shukas for training until schools reopened," said Zakayo, who used train in open shoes made from used tyres, popularly known as 'akala' or 'Nginyara' in Maasai language.

The delighted Zakayo, who has decided not to stay at school during August holidays so he can concentrate on training, opines that victory at the global track and field event set for Nairobi next month should unlock his potential in long distance races.

"I really want to continue winning and secure a good manager and contract to show my mother that sports, too, can pay our bills," said Zakayo, adding that he would use proceeds from athletics to pay his school fee at Kapsait.

"I want to lift my mother from poverty as well as fund for my own education," explained Zakayo, who wants to study sports science.

After the world youth event, Zakayo, who idolises Olympic and World 800m champion David Rudisha, is seeking to secure a place in Team Kenya for Africa Cross Country set for March, and later the World Under-20 Championships due July 10-15 next year in Tampere, Finland.

"I want to be the Rudisha in 5,000m and 10,000m. Just like Rudisha, I want to win both the 10,000m and 5,000m world and Olympic tittles in future," said the 17-year-old Zakayo.

Zakayo used competitions spikes for the first time during the World Under-18 pre-trials in Eldoret and for the second time during the final trials at Nyayo.

"I felt the tartan track for the first time in Eldoret and it felt great. I had hurt my heels for a long time using Nginyara," said Zakayo, who credited his success to his coaches Thomas Mukwana and Eric Kimaiyo at Kapsait Secondary School. He said it's through the grace of God that he attended the trials.