Kenya: China Donates More Rice to Tackle Hunger

China has donated 21,366 metric tons of parboiled rice worth Sh2.25 billion, in fighting hunger in the country.

This is about 450,000 50kg bags.

Parboiled rice is one that has been partially boiled.

Devolution and Planning Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Dr Liu Xianfa, will receive the relief food tomorrow at the Port of Mombasa.

STARVATION

The consignment will ease the hunger residents are facing in several parts of the country.

"I note with appreciation that the Government of the People's Republic of China has come to our aid.

"This rice will be freely distributed to hunger-stricken Kenyans throughout the country," Mr Kiunjuri told the Nation on phone.

DROUGHT

Mr Kiunjuri said that the first batch of 100,000 bags is already in the country, and the next batches will arrive in July and August.

The donation, he said, will feed affected communities for the next six months.

"I thank the government of China for coming to our aid at this time when drought is affecting a big number of our citizens," he said, observing that the economy in the drought beleaguered regions has slowed down.

GOVT RESPONSE

The CS said that the Kenya Metrological Services had indicated that the October/December 2016 rainfall would be poorly distributed.

To address the issue, the government formed the Inter Ministerial Technical Committee to coordinate mitigation activities.

The Committee came up with a three-phase response strategy that was approved by the Cabinet.