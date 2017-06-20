Nigeria: NITDA Commends CAC, FIRS, JAMB for Effective Use of ICT

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, on Monday commended some government agencies for their effective use of Information and Communication Technology, ICT, for service delivery.

A statement signed by Isa Patanmi, NITDA Director General, said the commendation was necessary because the agencies met the expectations and requirements of the Executive Order signed recently by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The executive order was on the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment, designed to facilitate the ease of doing business in Nigeria through the use of ICT.

According to the statement, the agencies are the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC.

"Following NITDA's earlier press statement on the Federal Ministries websites' business friendly assessment, further evaluation of the websites of some agencies has confirmed that FIRS, JAMB and CAC are taking the lead at complying with the Presidential directives on the use of ICT to improve public service delivery in an efficient and transparent manner," the statement read in part.

"The evaluation revealed that FIRS has fully digitized all its services ranging from registration to tax filing, payment, receipt, stamp duty and issuance of tax clearance certificates.

"It does not only publish on its websites all requirements and conditions for service provisioning and procurement activities but also has necessary feedback mechanisms to guarantee excellent service delivery.

"This includes a 24-hour help desk, SERVICOM (the Office of the National Taxpayer Advocacy), which enables taxpayers' voice heard directly by the Executive Chairman; functional email addresses and state coordinators contact information."

JAMB, the statement added, has been able to demonstrate that efficiency and transparency can be achieved in public service delivery through complete adoption of ICT in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

"JAMB conducted a seamless and near 100% Computer Based Test (CBT) UTME. This has not only reduced the incidences of examination malpractice witnessed in the past but has also put the country in line with global best practices.

"JAMB has fully digitized its operations to guarantee excellent service delivery.

"It has provided an integrated portal through which all the necessary information and resources needed to facilitate writing UTME to getting admission into a tertiary institution are provided."

In addition, the NITDA boss said, JAMB ensures requirements and conditions for these services are published and available on its website and/or portal.

The board also has functional feedback mechanisms which include a 24-hour help desk as well as reachable contact information of national headquarters, headquarters annexes, zonal offices and the offices in the six geopolitical zones, it added.

The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, according to the statement, completely automated the registration of business and company names and incorporated trustees through its web portal - the Companies Registration Portal (CRP).

"Not only has it achieved that, but it also published on its websites all requirements or conditions for obtaining services including all fees and timelines required for the processing of applications.

"In addition, CAC has feedback forms, reachable phone numbers and email addresses to ease the burden of business registration in Nigeria."

Meanwhile, the NITDA implored other agencies of government to also adopt the use of ICT for prompt service delivery, adding that the need for effective application of ICT in building a business friendly, transparent and efficient government in the country cannot be over emphasised.