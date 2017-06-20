20 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lautech Crisis - Ooni Pledges N500,000 to Support #FundLAUTECH Initiative

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday pledged to support the #FundLAUTECH initiative with N500,000.

The monarch made the pledge when the #FundLAUTECH team, a group of alumni members of the troubled institution, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Led by the initiator of the project and a former president of the university's Student Union, Bayo Adeyinka, the team presented an elaborate proposal on the #FundLAUTECH initiative to the monarch and highlighted the short and long term objectives of the initiative.

Mr. Adeyinka told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday night that the #FundLAUTECH project team presented three requests, which were welcomed by the monarch.

He said the team was there "to seek royal endorsement for the initiative, to seek His Imperial Majesty's intervention in the ongoing crisis in LAUTECH (and) to seek his consent as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the #FundLAUTECH initiative."

According to Mr. Adeyinka, the Ooni who was impressed by the initiative, pledged a donation of N500,000 and issued a cheque of N250,000 to the team.

"His Imperial Majesty who was visibly impressed by the presentation pledged a donation of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira Only) to the project and issued a cheque of N250,000 to affirm his commitment," Mr. Adeyinka said.

"This was sequel to the information provided on the long term objectives of the initiative and the potential impact on the University.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

"His Imperial Majesty further assured the team that he was in consultations with the Visitors to LAUTECH and assured that the current impasse would soon be a thing of the past."

Mr. Adeyinka also explained that the team's proposal that the monarch superintendent the board governing the project, as chairman, equally received approval.

"We are grateful for this royal endorsement and donation and we will strive to justify the trust reposed in us," Mr. Adeyinka said.

