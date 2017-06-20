Kenyan Boxers Cruise in Continental Tourney

Kenyan female amateur boxers, flyweight Christine Ongare and middleweight Elizabeth Akinyi entered medal bracket of the Africa Confederation Boxing Championships that started on Sunday at Congo Brazzaville without throwing a single punch.

The duo got byes to the semi-finals and are therefore assured of coming home with at least a bronze medal each if they fail to proceed to the finals.

Two boxers, long serving light heavyweight, Elly Ajowi, and light welterweight Victor Odhiambo were scheduled to face Cape Verdean opponents on Monday.

Ajowi is a veteran pugilist, who has represented both the country and his Kenya Police Boxing team for many years first as a heavyweight, before he moved down to light heavyweight category.

All the other boys will be in action on Tuesday.

Light flyweight Shaffi Bakari will make his international debut against Joshua Kiiza of Uganda; bantamweight Martin Oduor will face an opponent from Botswana; lightweight Nick Okoth; welterweight John Kyalo will box a Sudanese; middleweight Black-Moses Mathenge meets a Morocan; heavyweight Tobias Okeyo and super heavyweight Fred Ramogi fight it out against a boxer from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The tournament is a qualify for this year's International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Championship set for Hamburg Germany from August 25 to September 3.

Light flyweight Steve Muchoki is the only Kenyan pugilist to have won a gold medal in the World Championship in Belgrade, Yugoslavia (Serbia) in 1978.

Muchoki took part in the inaugural AIBA World Championship in Havana, Cuba, in 1974 and won a silver medal.