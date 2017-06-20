20 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Maize-Meal Boost for Chitungwiza Hospital

Chitungwiza Central Hospital today receives two tonnes of maize-meal from Seed Co Zimbabwe, as the firm compliments Government efforts at feeding patients in State health institutions. Government hospitals are facing a number of challenges attributed to lack of funding. The hospital's chief executive officer Dr Obadiah Moyo yesterday thanked Seed Co for its generosity, saying it was a step in the right direction.

"Seed Co has shown us that they do care for the welfare of the patients, especially considering the current economic constraints the country is facing," he said.

"They have shown that they have the patients at heart since the nutrition of patients is vital for their recovery during their time of sickness."

The hospital has 500 patients who consume a tonne of maize-meal monthly.

Seed Co public relations and communication manager Ms Majorie Mutemererwa said the donation was part of the company's social responsibility programme.

"We do confirm the donation of five tonnes of maize-meal to Chitungwiza Central Hospital," she said. "However, the hospital will get two tonnes tomorrow (today) and will collect the remaining three tonnes."

With the donation, the hospital will go for five months without buying maize-meal.

A number of stakeholders, including musicians from the town have fundraised for the hospital, a sign of good stakeholder management by authorities at the health institution.

