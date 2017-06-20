Nigeria: Son Intercepts N8 Billion Worth Fake Cables in Lagos

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, on Monday said it intercepted over N8 billion worth of substandard electric cables.

The Director-General of SON, Osita Aboloma, who made this known said the cables are cloned versions of 20 popular Nigerian brands.

According to the organisation, the cables were shipped into Nigeria from China and were discovered by the enforcement team of SON around two residential buildings in the Ajangbadi area of Lagos State.

SON said the cables were imported by a certain Estobest Electrical Limited, which targeted and cloned Nigerian cables already certified by the agency in fraudulent packages.

Mr. Aboloma, who was represented by the agency's Director, Inspectorate and Compliance, Bede Obayi , said that the agency had made some progress in the area of sanitising the nation's cable market.

He, however, explained that dubious importers were trying to exploit that achievement by going overseas to clone Nigerian cables adjudged to be best in the world.

"All these cloned cables were made in China, but packaged as made- in - Nigeria products," he said.

"You know we are proud of made-in-Nigeria cables, because they are about the best cables in the world . This illegal act will not be accepted; we are going to go after the importer and prosecute him."

He noted that the importer decided to locate the warehouse in a residential area to avoid the regulatory agencies, adding that the SON enforcement team would continue to its clamp down on dubious importers who resort to bringing in substandard products.

"Nobody can imagine someone coming down here to fully stock two buildings with substandard cables," he said.

"These are purported to be Nigerian brands but made in China. Some Nigerian companies are laying off staff because of low sales.

"(But) Because the government has now focused on promoting quality products made in Nigeria, these people now go abroad to fake Nigerian products already certified by the SON.

The SON boss vowed that those behind it will be made to face the full wrath of the law, adding that it is a clear case of fraudulent business transaction.