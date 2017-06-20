Botswana: Embassy Hands Over Classroom

Kavimba — A fully furnished reception classroom was last week handed over to Kavimba Primary School, courtesy of the Japanese Embassy.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Botswana, Mr Masahiro Onishi said construction of the pre-school block followed the signing of a grant contract by Chobe District Council valued at approximately P465 000.

"This the 38th project among a total of 49 projects that our embassy has assisted under the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects in Botswana since 1997," he stated.

He commended the government of Botswana for its efforts in implementing early childhood education, establishing 382 public pre-schools in the past four years.

Currently, Mr Onishi said there were 15 students who would receive pre-school education at the new facility.

This is the first pre-school project that the embassy has ever funded under their grant and will lead to similar projects in Ghanzi, Kgalagadi and North West districts.

"I hope that pre-school education will result in better academic results for the school and bring them wider possibilities for a bright future," said Ambassador Onishi.

He added that this project would also serve as proof of warm and cordial bilateral relations between the two countries.

"I am informed that this pre-school project was requested based on the suggestion of the former vice president of Botswana, Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe through his Ponatshego and Elizabeth Kedikilwe Early Childhood Trust," he said.

The trust, Dr Kedikilwe said at the handover, seeks to fundraise and advocate for universal pre-school education in remote areas.

He emphasised the role of parents in pre-school education and added that pre-school age needed to be revised to start at the age of three or four years.

Chobe District Council chairperson, Mr Paul Chabaesele thanked the Japanese government for the reception block, whose grant covered construction and labour costs of the facility.

Currently, he said, Chobe District had eight out of 10 schools offering reception classes.

"However, most of these schools depend on facilities provided by Village Development Committee, which are not customised for age-specific reception pupils," he noted.

As such, he underscored the importance of collaboration and cooperation with other key stakeholders.

BOPA