Chipinge — A United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) protection officer is under fire for allegedly extorting money from the refugees under the pretext that he could facilitate their relocation overseas.

This came out at the Chipinge Civil Courts where UNHCR protection officer at Tongogara Refugee Camp Taengwa Taimu is suing Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national Faustin Magorwa for $10,000 for defamation.

Through his attorneys, Gwamanda Law firm, Taimu said Magorwa defamed him sometime in 2016 by claiming that he was demanding money from refugees to facilitate documentation that would enable them to go abroad.

The case was filed at Chipinge magistrate court last month but Magorwa is yet to respond.

According to the summons, Taimu claimed that sometime in September last year, Magorwa wrote a letter to UNHCR Harare office, accusing him of abusing his authority as a protection officer at Tongogara camp.

Magorwa reportedly accused the protection officer of extorting money from the refugees, adding that many lost their money in the scam.

"Sometime in September last year, the defendant wrote a letter to my employer in Harare which contained defamatory statements against me which allege that plaintiff was or is corrupt in the execution of his duties to facilitate resettlement of the defendant abroad.

"As a result of this, Magorwa claimed that many refugees lost money to the plaintiff. The letter was read by Taimu employer," reads the summons.

Taimu accused Magorwa of sharing the contents of the letter with many refugees, thereby damaging his reputation.

"The contents of the letter were shared with many refugees who were at the camp," said the lawyers.

"It was intended by Magorwa to mean plaintiff is a dishonest persona and corrupt official who seeks bribery to assist refugees and a greedy and unprofessional person who takes advantage of refugees and makes money by dishonest and unlawful activities.

"As a result of the defamation, the plaintiff has damaged his reputation and has suffered damages in the sum off $10 000."

The matter is still pending before Chipinge Civil Court.