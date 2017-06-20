Nigeria: Agitations - Osinbajo to Meet Northern Monarchs Today

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday postponed the meeting he was scheduled to hold with traditional rulers from the north.

The meeting, which was earlier scheduled for 4:00pm yesterday, will now hold at 3:00pm today.

The meeting is in continuation of the series of engagements Osinbajo began with stakeholders last week, over agitation for Biafra and the October 1 eviction deadline given by some northern youths to Igbo resident in the region.

The acting president had on Sunday met with traditional rulers from the southeast, having earlier met separately with leaders of thought from the north and the east last Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Osinbajo, had while meeting the traditional rulers from the southeast on Sunday, assured that he would be meeting with their counterparts from the north yesterday evening.

The Presidency was silent on why the meeting was put off.

Osinbajo however hosted monarchs from the north during breaking of fast (Iftar) yesterday evening.

Our correspondent reports that before yesterday's meeting was postponed, several invited guests, including some of the emirs, were seated at the venue, the Old Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Among those who had been seated for the meeting were House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate Leader Bala Ibn Na'alla, Interior Minister Abdulrahman Danbazzau, Science and Technology Minister Ogbonnaya Onu; Ona of Abaji Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa who is also the chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Traditional Rulers Council, Sakaruyi of Karu Dr Emmanuel Kyauta Yekwi.