Kenya: Police Allowed to Remand NMG Journalist Menya Till COB Tuesday

Nairobi — Nation Media Group Journalist Walter Menya was on Monday remanded in custody for a day to enable police conclude investigations into allegations he demanded a bribe to publish a story.

According to the story, civil servants who are friends of Jubilee Foundation which recently raised Sh1 billion for President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election are involved in partisan politics.

Nairobi Magistrate Martha Mutuku detained the scribe at Muthaiga Police station after she concurred with the investigation officer that there are compelling reasons to hold him.

She directed police to free him by 4pm Tuesday after taking his fingerprints and phone data.

The court refused to release the Sunday Nation columnist as implored by defense lawyers James Orengo and Nelson Havi who argued that there is no basis to continue holding him.

Magistrate Mutuku heard that there is no justification to hold the journalist since according to them, there seems to have been a contract between him and Kiprotich Koross who has since lodged the complaint.

"This was a contract since payments were made in advance and there was an understanding that the balance would be paid later after publication of the story," argued Orengo.

Allegedly, Menya had received Sh32,000and was arrested upon requesting the balance.

The defense team went on to say for the case to have basis, Koross should also be an accused person as he is culpable for corrupting the journalist in pursuit of publication in the Sunday Nation.

But the police have said they will not hesitate to indict Koross should they find him culpable of any offence.

The magistrate heard that to detain Menya so that investigating officers can conduct a search at NMG offices along Kimathi Street, Nairobi defeats the cause of justice "since the property being sought belongs to his employer."

In this regard, the magistrate heard that police are yet to make a request to search the offices to obtain the material they require to support their case.