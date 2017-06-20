Premier Services Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) has stopped internal disciplinary hearings on its suspended executives who were implicated in the society's 2014 forensic audit. PSMAS managing director Mr Tendai Kapumha said some of the executives sought the services of a labour officer, resulting in suspension of the whole internal process.

The internal process was expected to kick-start 14 days after the executives received their suspension letters in February.

"The internal disciplinary process was suspended once some went to a labour officer as these two processes cannot run in parallel," said Mr Kapumha. "The matters are now pending before a labour officer."

Mr Kapumha said the forensic audit had taken long to implement because of the changes in the PSMAS board. He said the Society was now in the process of implementing some of the audit recommendations.

"There was need for the new board which inherited this (forensic audit) to study it thoroughly and get proper professional advice before acting on it," said Mr Kapumha.

"Some of the recommendations are now being implemented."

In February this year, PSMAS suspended five departmental heads for allegedly defrauding the society of millions of dollars.