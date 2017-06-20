20 June 2017

allAfrica.com

Uganda: Does Museveni Know What 'Friends With Benefits' Are?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
President Museveni and Queen Elizabeth attend a function (file photo).
Blog

President Yoweri Museveni, speaking at the official birthday celebration of Queen Elizabeth II in Kampala, has described their relationship as "friends with mutual benefits".

Museveni was at the 65th anniversary of the queen's reign at the residence of the British High Commissioner at Nakasero.

We are friends with mutual benefits. I am now speaking English. I refer to the British language as a captured weapon we are now employing. pic.twitter.com/NqU9lpdJcH -Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni)

Above is the quote in question, tweeted from his official account on June 16, 2017, but nowhere to be found today.

allAfrica is not sure if President Museveni knows that "friends with benefits" is used to describe casual sex with someone you know.

Museveni's comments reportedly bemused most guests and the host, British High Commissioner to Uganda, Peter West, according to The Ugandan.

More on This

President Museveni Toasts to Queen Elizabeth's Life

President Yoweri Museveni has condemned acts of terrorism and noted that its perpetrators inflict violence… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.