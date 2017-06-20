Uganda: Does Museveni Know What 'Friends With Benefits' Are?

Photo: Daily Monitor

President Museveni and Queen Elizabeth attend a function (file photo).

Blog

President Yoweri Museveni, speaking at the official birthday celebration of Queen Elizabeth II in Kampala, has described their relationship as "friends with mutual benefits".

Museveni was at the 65th anniversary of the queen's reign at the residence of the British High Commissioner at Nakasero.

We are friends with mutual benefits. I am now speaking English. I refer to the British language as a captured weapon we are now employing. pic.twitter.com/NqU9lpdJcH -Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni)

Above is the quote in question, tweeted from his official account on June 16, 2017, but nowhere to be found today.

allAfrica is not sure if President Museveni knows that "friends with benefits" is used to describe casual sex with someone you know.

Museveni's comments reportedly bemused most guests and the host, British High Commissioner to Uganda, Peter West, according to The Ugandan.