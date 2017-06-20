Zimbabwe: Cash Shortages - MPs Demand Action

Parliament has demanded that government deals firmly with businesses avoiding the banking system and perpetuating externalisation of money.

This come as the country is battling to contain serious cash shortages despite the introduction of $160 million bond notes to augment the scarce United States dollar.

Chair of the finance committee of parliament, David Chapfika, said Monday that while government works on improving economic productivity, there should be serious punishment for financial indiscipline top abate biting cash shortages.

"If there are thieves they must be stopped. All educated people are poor, the crooks are rich. We need to go through a paradigm shift," Chapfika said.

He added, "Countries that have gone through what we are going through, Malaysia, China, Japan, Brazil, Cuba, Argentina, they have come up with very rigid mechanisms for a period to manage the situation.

"In Ghana when I was there, if you were caught stealing, firing squad. Jerry Rawlings was there, line-up shoot (thieves) every Friday.

"You would leave your car open and nothing would happen. So, if we continue here dilly-dallying hee open market what what and so forth, we are not doing anybody a favour.

"Catch one guru, lock him properly I won't say shoot but I want to hear that Mahommed Mussa has been arrested and locked, 10 years in jail."

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya told a parliament committee last week that the liquidity crunch being experienced in the country is a result of low production, as well as financial indiscipline by both business and the public.

He said civil servants were being paid through electronic transfers but queued for cash at banks taking home $252 million from the monthly $260 million in export revenue.

Mangudya said the institution has begun prosecuting businesses found not banking money.

"Three companies have been brought to the courts and were convicted for not banking since 2009. That is Builders Home fined $17,000, Bathroom Boutique fined $9,000 and Eurostar electricals fined $20 000," he said.

RBZ recently came up with regulations compelling wholesalers and retailers to bank their daily takings.

However, legislators argued that efforts to enforce laws are being frustrated by corruption.