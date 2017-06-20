Photo: New Zimbabwe

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai (file photo).

Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC-T party has called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to rescind the draft statutory instrument that seeks to introduce proof of residence as a requirement for voter registration.

National spokesperson Obert Gutu said the requirement will disenfranchise thousands of potential urban voters as many are renting.

"It is a fact that the majority of urban dwellers are lodgers and tenants who will not easily have access to proof of residence such as utility bills etc," Gutu said this Monday.

"We should not be discouraged from registering to vote simply because the Zanu PF regime is trying every trick in the book to derail the people's march to victory."

The largest numbers of opposition votes come from urban areas making opposition parties believe the move is meant systematically rig next year's harmonised elections.

Several organisations have already expressed their disapproval of the requirement with ZEC.

"It is trite that dictatorships thrive on voter apathy as well as on voter demotivation and intimidation. The MDC will not allow ZEC to unconstitutionally usurp the right of all eligible Zimbabweans to register as voters," said Gutu.

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said ZEC should clarify its position on the requirement as the development is contrary to what it initially communicated.

The organisation said the electoral agency should also prove stakeholder engagement over the issue.

"Furthermore, the Network urges ZEC to resuscitate the stakeholder engagement forums that were aborted earlier in the year to enhance transparency in electoral processes," the organisation said on Monday.

"In addition, ZESN believes it is important for ZEC to clearly indicate the role of observers during the voter registration process in order to enhance credibility and transparency of the voter registration exercise and ensure that observers are able to play their critical watchdog role without impediments."

ZESN added that ZEC should effectively conscientise the public on alternatives to proof of residence to ensure citizens enjoy their political rights.

"In order to ensure ease of voter registration of vulnerable and special needs groups including people living with disabilities, pregnant and nursing mothers and the elderly, ZESN urges the Commission to make provisions for these groups in the regulations."