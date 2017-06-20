Kenya: WOW Beverages Signs Deal to Distribute Denmark's Faxe Beer

Photo: Capital FM

WOW Beverages on Trade Channel Manager Muniu Mucheru with Royal Unibrew Country Manager Patrick Gathara.

Nairobi — WOW Beverages has entered the beer mass market with a partnership to distribute Faxe Beer.

WOW Beverages will market and distribute the canned beer manufactured by Royal Unibrew - Denmark's second largest brewer.

Royal Unibrew sells and distributes quality beverages with a focus on branded products within the beer, malt beverage soft drinks, cider and long drinks market.

WOW Beverages Chief Executive Officer, Chris Lucas said the new partnership will bolster WOW Beverages' business line and will enable it to meet a growing demand for quality international beer brands.

"This partnership is a strategic step towards the growth of our beer category and goes a long way into our broader strategy of offering a complete portfolio of brands across the consumer chain," noted Mr Lucas.

The tie-up will enable Royal Unibrew to benefit from WOW Beverages' market footprint in Kenya.

"We were looking for a company with a robust and extensive national distribution network to enable us to serve our Kenyan consumers nationwide," said Mr Patrick Gathara, Royal Unibrew Country Manager.

Faxe beer portfolio includes Faxe Stout, Faxe 10% and Faxe Premium available in 500ml cans.

Established in 1992, WOW Beverages (formerly Wines of the World) is part of the business portfolio of businessman Humphrey Kariuki and was the first private company to import wines and spirits into Kenya. The company recently moved its warehousing and offices to a new state-of-the-art plant in Thika to accommodate its expansion.

Mr Lucas reiterated that WOW Beverages would continue to invest in its physical and human resources to support its growth and expansion.

"This new partnership with Royal Unibrew, a globally recognised player, confirms that our substantial investment in sales, marketing and logistics infrastructure is paying dividends and has brought us to global standards," said Mr Lucas.

WOW Beverages, represents three major international spirits companies and carries wine brands from eight wine producing countries as well as specialist beers and premium water brands.

Some of the international brands in WOW Beverages spirits portfolio include Jack Daniels, Famous Grouse, Macallan, Bacardi and Martini among many others.