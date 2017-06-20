Namibia slumped to a 31-10 defeat to Russia on Sunday in their final Nations Cup match in Uruguay, which also saw them dropping two places down the world rankings to 22nd.

It was Namibia's worst performance at the tournament, following a 15-13 defeat to Spain and a 38-22 victory against Emerging Italy, which saw them finishing fourth out of the six competing teams.

Namibia held their own in the set pieces, but their defence was not up to scratch, while they wasted their opportunities through poor handling and attacking options.

Russia took the lead when winger Denis Simplikevich crashed over in the corner, and another try by lock Bogdan Fedokto, barging over from a maul, saw them take a 12-0 lead in the first quarter.

Namibia showed what they are capable of with a fine try by Chrysander Botha, after quick passes by Botha, Darryl de la Harpe and Gino Wilson, but Russia went 19-5 ahead when they won a penalty try after Namibia's forwards collapsed a maul.

Any hopes of a Namibian comeback were dispelled when Russia scored two tries early in the second half.

Russia's captain, Vasili Artemyev first went over after Russia's forwards battered away at Namibia's line, and when loose forward Viktor Gresev broke through some halfhearted tackles to put prop Vladimir Podrezov away, Russia were well ahead at 31-5.

Namibia reduced the deficit to 31-10 after left wing Gino Wilson turned on the pace for a try, but Russia comfortably shut out the match in the final quarter.

The hosts, Uruguay, meanwhile, won the Nations Cup for the first time when they beat Spain 21-14 in the final match on Sunday.

Uruguay led 9-3 at the break and from the second half kickoff they went 16-3 ahead after scrum half Santiago Arata scored the try of the tournament, beating several would-be tacklers and kicking ahead to dot down.

Spain managed to narrow the gap to five points through a try by lock Victor Sanchez Borrego, but Uruguay sealed their victory through a barnstorming try by winger Leandro Leivas.

Russia's four-try victory against Namibia gave them a bonus point which saw them finishing second overall, while Argentina XV finished third after beating Emerging Italy 15-10. Spain finished fifth overall and Emerging Italy last.

Uruguay's victory also had some important implications for the world rankings, to the detriment of the other competing nations.

In the latest rankings released on Monday, Uruguay climbed three places to 18 in the world, while Russia moved up to 19th and Spain 20th. Namibia, meanwhile, dropped two places from 19th before the tournament began to 21st in the world.

Namibia are now ranked just ahead of Germany, who recently beat Kenya 30-29 in a thrilling match in Nairobi.

That victory saw Germany moving three places up to 22nd, overtaking Canada and Kenya who dropped down to 24th in the world.

Namibia will now prepare for the Africa Gold Cup which starts with an away match against Tunisia on 1 July.

The Africa Gold Cup will have important implications for next year's Rugby World Cup qualifiers, since the bottom team will be relegated to the Silver Cup, thereby ending their qualification hopes.

Namibia's other matches in the Africa Gold Cup are Senegal at home on 8 July; Zimbabwe at home on 15 July; Uganda away on 22 July; and Kenya at home on 29 July.

Namibia are the defending champions in the Africa Cup, having won the title for the past three years in a row, while Kenya last won it in 2013.