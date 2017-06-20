Namibia: Nedbank Citi Dash Postponed

Nedbank Namibia, in conjunction with EY Namibia and the Namibia National Olympic Committee, has announced that the 2017 Nedbank Citi Dash, originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, 24 June, has been deferred until a later date.

According to a press release issued by Nedbank Namibia, the decision was taken as a mark of respect for the legacy of the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, who will be laid to rest on the same day.

"We join the nation in mourning the loss of our liberation hero and believe it to be only appropriate to cancel the Nedbank Citi Dash," said Gernot de Klerk, Nedbank Namibia's Head of Marketing and Communications. De Klerk said an announcement on a rescheduled date will be made once the organising committee has assessed all available options.

"The inaugural Nedbank Citi Dash, which will see our country's premier runners compete along Windhoek's iconic Independence Avenue, is destined to be much more than just an event for runners. Instead, it will bring Namibians together in celebration and ultimately establish itself as one of the premier sporting and social events in our country," said the Nedbank spokesperson.

Joan Smit, secretary general of the NNOC, said meanwhile that the Olympic Day, which would have underpinned the Nedbank Citi Dash, will similarly be deferred.

Arrangements are currently underway to reimburse the hundreds of runners who have already entered to participate in the Nedbank Citi Dash, with De Klerk saying the organisers will contact each of the confirmed entrants to arrange for reimbursement.