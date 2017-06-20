Zimbabwe champions Caps United are targeting to reclaim second position in Group B of the 2017 African Champions League when they take on Libya's Al Ahly Tripoli in Tunisia Wednesday.

The match has been slated for Tunis because of the unrest prevailing in Libya. They were expected to arrive in Tunisia Monday morning.

Egyptian giants Zamalek top Group B with five points from three matches with USM Alger of Algeria and Al Ahly Tripoli on four points each while Caps United anchor the table with only three points.

United flew to Tunisia Sunday afternoon, ahead of the big clash that can turn the league table on its head in the event they win Wednesday.

The Harare side defied odds to beat USM Alger 2-0 at home with Ronald 'Rooney' Chitiyo scoring a brace which saw Caps United leaping to second position on the table.

But after a 4-1 defeat to Ahly Tripoli at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, they dropped to the bottom of the group.

However, the Zimbabwe champions can still bounce back Wednesday, with a victory over the Libyan champions regardless of what happens in the clash between Zamalek and USM Alger.

Lloyd Chitembwe's men are over-flowing with confidence following their 3-0 demolition of Bantu Rovers in a league match on Tuesday with Chitiyo, Chungwa and Amon Kambanje all on target.

The Green Machine also welcome back several key players who missed the midweek match on Tuesday, owing to injuries.

Team captain Dennis Dauda and his deputy Hardlife Zvirekwi have made the trip after being certified fit by team doctor Nicholas Munyonga.

Goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda and left back Ronald Pfumbidzai also made the trip. But second choice goalie, Jorum Muchambo, Tafadzwa Rusike and veteran striker Leonard Tsipa will not play on Wednesday.

United, playing at this stage for the first time, had a storming start to the African safari in when they knocked out fancied African football giants and cash-rich TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.