Zimbabwe will be represented at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in the United Kingdom with one of the country's top cricket umpires, Langton Rusere, officiating at the tournament.

The tournament will run from June 24 to July 23. The ICC have named the 31-year-old Zimbabwean among the nine men umpires from the Emirates International Panel of ICC Umpires who will handle matches at the prestigious women's tournament.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2017 will feature defending champions Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

This will be Rusere's second global tournament after he also officiated at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh.

Rusere has not looked back since he officiated his first Twenty20 international match at Harare Sports Club on July 19 2015, when Zimbabwe hosted India.

Three months later, Rusere made his ODI debut on October 24, 2015, when he stood in the match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe's Andy Pycroft was one of the match referees at the recent ICC Champions Trophy, which was won by Pakistan on Sunday.