20 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Rusere for ICC Women's World Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe will be represented at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in the United Kingdom with one of the country's top cricket umpires, Langton Rusere, officiating at the tournament.

The tournament will run from June 24 to July 23. The ICC have named the 31-year-old Zimbabwean among the nine men umpires from the Emirates International Panel of ICC Umpires who will handle matches at the prestigious women's tournament.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2017 will feature defending champions Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

This will be Rusere's second global tournament after he also officiated at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh.

Rusere has not looked back since he officiated his first Twenty20 international match at Harare Sports Club on July 19 2015, when Zimbabwe hosted India.

Three months later, Rusere made his ODI debut on October 24, 2015, when he stood in the match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe's Andy Pycroft was one of the match referees at the recent ICC Champions Trophy, which was won by Pakistan on Sunday.

Zimbabwe

African Development Bank Blacklists Chinese State-Owned Firm

African Development Bank and Sinohydro have reached a settlement agreement on fraudulent practices.Sinohydro Corporation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.