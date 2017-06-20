Kenya: No Need to Scramble Over Maize Flour, More Coming - Bett

Nairobi — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett on Monday said there was no need to either hoard or panic buy maize flour as there is an adequate supply of white maize.

Bett said 3.8 million more bags of maize are expected to dock at the port of Mombasa from Tuesday with over 1.2 million more bags having already arrived.

"The arrival of the white maize is now and therefore what we are working very hard is to ensure that as it lands in Mombasa, we move it very fast to the millers so that we can address any requirements as soon and as fast as possible.

"Especially when these other ships arrive from tomorrow... and with that kind of consignment really, I'm not seeing any issue of the challenge or of the shortage we have experienced."

Bett says the Standard Gauge Railway will be employed to transport the maize further hinterland from tomorrow with Rift Valley Railways having already undertaken repairs to on the links between the old line and National Cereal and Produce Board depots.

"Most of the siding lines of the RVR were not in working condition and I want to thank the management of the RVR because within the shortest time possible they have maintained the siding lines in National Cereals and Produce Board depots so that the wagons can be pulled into the silos like we're seeing today."