15 June 2017

Uganda Media Centre (Kampala)

Uganda Has a Huge Potential for Investment - Museveni

Photo: The Observer
President Museveni commissioning road construction equipment (file photo).
press release

President Yoweri Museveni has told a visiting French Entrepreneurs' delegation that Uganda has a huge potential for investment opportunities in such areas as air-conditioning for agricultural products at the airport, refuge ration trucks, factories that need cold rooms, especially for agro-processing, cable cars and solar powered pumps, among others.

The President was yesterday meeting the French Entrepreneurs, who were led by their country's Ambassador to Uganda, Ms. Stephanie Rivoal at State House Entebbe. The French visitors are in the country at the invitation of President Museveni.

Mr. Museveni asked them to get him investors in paper packaging, drawing water from Lake Victoria or River Kagera Kioga, among other water bodies, for irrigation purposes in the dry areas of the country as well as for drinking purposes. He assured the that the Government of Uganda will fully fund that water project because of the project's high importance in stabilizing agricultural production in Uganda.

The President asked the French delegation to attract travellers in Europe to come and spend their time in Uganda and enjoy the good climate country has as well as its tourism sector. He noted that the French have some good products such as motor vehicles and stressed that the Government of Uganda should work with French entrepreneurs to get good products.

On her part, the French envoy to Uganda, Ms. Stephanie Rivoal, said that France and Uganda will continue to strengthen their relationship. She reiterated that France will always stand by Uganda and continue to development Franco-Uganda collaboration in a diversity of development sectors especially strengthening the business relations between the 2 countries.

