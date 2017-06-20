19 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kirehe FC Sack Head Coach Sogonya After One Season

By Peter Kamasa

Kirehe Football Club have sacked the head coach Hamis 'Kishi' Sogonya despite helping the Eastern Province-based league debutants preserve their topflight status.

The club started the season very well but slumped in form as the season progressed, leaving them languishing near the relegation zone for most of the second half of the campaign.

Kirehe FC president Celestin Habanabakize confirmed on Monday that Kishi has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect and the search for his replacement also starts straightaway.

"I can confirm that Kishi is no longer coach of Kirehe FC because he hasn't fulfilled the conditions in his contract. We have decided to let him leave after a series of poor results, especially in the second half of the season. The club will look for another coach in the coming days," Habanabakize told Times Sport.

Kishi joined the Nyakarambi-based league side in September 2016 to replaced Jean Louis Ndemeye, who promoted the team from the second division.

Kishi started his coaching career in 1995 and has coached teams like Espoir, SC Kiyovu, Les Citadins (now AS Kigali), Police FC, Flash FC, Etincelles and Amagaju FC. He led Les Citadins to the Peace Cup title in 2001.

