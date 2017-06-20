19 June 2017

Zambia: British High Commissioner Congratulates Zambia's Winner of the Queen's Young Leaders Award

London — British High Commissioner Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE has congratulated this year's Queen's Young Leaders Award winner from Zambia, Natasha Salifyanji Kaoma.

Speaking at a send off event in Lusaka today, British High Commissioner, Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE said:

"I congratulate Natasha on this recognition of her achievements and leadership skills. She is making a real difference in the community by raising awareness about sexual health. We are looking forward to seeing more talented young Zambians being boosted through this Programme. I am confident that Natasha will use her leadership skills to inspire positive change in Zambia.

"Natasha, a young leader from Zambia, is among 60 young people from across the Commonwealth to receive an award from Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace in June 2017."

The Queen's Young Leaders award is part of The Queen's Young Leaders Programme aimed at identifying, mentoring and celebrating the achievements of young people who are taking the lead to transform the lives of others and make a lasting difference in their communities.

This year's Award winners, aged between 18 and 29 and who come from all over the Commonwealth, are working to support others, raise awareness and inspire change on a variety of different issues including; education, climate change, gender equality, mental health and disability equality.

