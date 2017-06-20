19 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ssimbwa Purring After Wrestling Down K'ogalo

By Agnes Aboo

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa has attributed Sunday's win over Gor Mahia in the SportPesa Premier League to a strong recruitment drive in the mid-season break.

Ssimbwa's men brought down a high-flying Gor side 2-0 on Sunday at Kinoru Stadium in Meru, with goals from Ezekiel Okore and Timothy Ludda.

Ssimbwa on Monday said he has done a total overhaul of the team and expressed confidence that his side would finish among the top four in the league.

"Last year we were just participating in the league but this year we are here to win a trophy. Most of the players who played today are newcomers and we hope they will record a better performance in the remaining games," Ssimbwa said.

"Our fans showed up in large numbers to cheer up the team this motivated our players which helped them beat their opponents. I have beaten AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia I am preparing to wrestle down Tusker. These are the big teams in the KPL and it feels good to beat them," he added.

Gor Mahia coach Zedekiah Otieno said despite the loss, his team is still hoping to be crowned league champions, adding that it is too early to predict the winner.

"Teams need to play 30 matches for us to determine the winner of the league we have only played 14 games we cannot say after losing one game we have lost the trophy," Otieno said.

Sunday's loss marks Gor's first defeat in their last five games played in all competitions. The 'Green army' suffered another blow as defender Musa Mohammed was red-carded in the second half.

