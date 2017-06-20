Nigeria: Day 27 - Ambode, Police Re-Strategise to Free Kidnapped Students

Lagos — Hope for the return of the six Senior Secondary School students who were abducted 27 days ago at the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla-Nla Epe, was rekindled yesterday, following a joint move by the Lagos State government and the Police to that effect.

This is just as parents of the affected students were gripped with trepidation over the report that their wards were being trained on how to use arms at the kidnappers den.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 2, Onikan, comprising Lagos and Ogun states commands, Mr Adamu Ibrahim, who met with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode over the matter, assured newsmen after the meeting that the students would soon be released.

Ibrahim said there were security measures on ground to ensure their return , adding that security agents in the state had been working round the clock to ensure the students were reunited with their parents.

According to Ibrahim : "Infact very soon, you will hear good news on the issue. We are working on it. At this stage, I will not want to disclose too much because these are security issues but all I want to say is that people should give us a chance and very soon, they will hear good news."

He vowed that the police in Lagos and Ogun Commands were battle ready and had been alerted to make the zone too hot for criminal elements to carry out their nefarious activities, adding that the police would build on the success of the arrest of notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike otherwise known as Evans, to hunt other criminal elements.

He said: "Security measures are not discussed publicly but what I will tell you is that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that Lagos is free of crime and criminals. We will drive all these criminals out of this zone.

"You are aware Evans has already been arrested and he is the most wanted criminal who is into kidnapping. If other criminals don't leave this Zone, they will also be arrested," Ibrahim assured, even as he commended the effort of the state government at improving security in the state.

Meanwhile, the continued detention of the students by the kidnappers was blamed on the arrest of three suspected members of the kidnap gang that invaded the school on May 25, 2017.

Though parents of the abducted students as gathered, were reported to have paid N10 million to the abductors last week, the kidnappers insisted on having N50 million as ransom.

As if the abduction of their children was not enough trauma to their parents, information filtered in weekend, that their abductors were training them on how to use arms.

One of the parents who spoke with Vanguard said; " We were told our children were being trained on how to use arms. Why are they doing this to us? What crime have we committed to deserve this?"

Another aggrieved parent called on the Police to intensify effort at rescuing their children., saying that attention had been diverted from their children to arrested kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.

Also, information at Vanguard's disposal said one of the students who was sick at the camp had recovered. The student, as gathered, was taken out of the camp for treatment when his condition became worse. He was said to have spent over a week outside the creeks before he was brought back fit.