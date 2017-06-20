Tanzania: Legislator Calls for Sikonge District Split

Photo: The Citizen

MPs in parliament (file photo).

Dodoma — Sikonge Legislator Joseph Kakunda yesterday asked the government to split Sikonge into two districts, saying the area was too huge to efficiently deliver administrative services to wananchi.

"Sikonge District is larger than many regions in the country... it is 12 times larger than Zanzibar," he said, citing a 416-kilometre distance from Matagata to Pangale within the district.

Debating the 2017/18 budget estimates, Mr Kakunda said Matagata residents require up to six days traveling to the district head quarters to get services, "Imagine people travelling the equivalent of Dodoma--Chalinze distance to meet their district commissioner."

Legislators decried poor infrastructure in their respective areas, asking the government to focus on rural areas where majority Tanzanians live. Susan Kiwanga (Mlimba-- Chadema) raised concern over the poor state of the entire 230-kilometre road network in the constituency, subjecting wananchi to unnecessary hardships.

"The roads are impassable, water taps are dry, there is neither court nor the police in Mlimba," charged the MP, querying, "How do you expect these people to survive. We all have the right to enjoy the fruits of the country's development."

Constantine Kanyasu (Geita Urban--CCM) pushed for increased investments in agriculture to support the industrial economy, warning that in the absence of agricultural production, the industrial drive is bound to fail.

"Without sufficient production in agriculture, we will have industries without raw materials... ultimately, they will have to close down or rely on imported materials," charged the MP.

The legislator asked the government to compel all service providers to mining companies in the country to open offices in the country for easy collection of service levies by local government authorities.

"We are losing a lot of money through foreign companies that provide services to mining firms in the country... it's high time these companies were compelled to open offices within the country," he said.

Sumbawanga Urban MP Aeshi Hilaly sought to know whether or not Shisha is outlawed in the country, arguing that while the substance is banned in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Revenue Authority is collecting tax on the product. "Shisha is smoked everywhere, even here in Dodoma... it is only prohibited in Dar es Salaam."