Zimbabwe: Salvation Army's Helping Hand for Tsholotsho Flood Victims

At least 239 households affected by the cyclone Dineo induced floods in Tsholotsho last week received a donation of foodstuffs, clothing and blankets from the Salvation Army church.

The goods were distributed at a ceremony held at Sipepa Transit camp with Nontobeko Ndlovu, the Transit Camp Administrator at Sipepa Hospital saying she was overwhelmed by the Salvation Army's response to victims of floods.

"The Salvation Army is a practical church whose community care ministries remain relevant in this day and age.

"Notwithstanding the fact that we have received a lot of support from government, NGOs and churches, I can say we are extremely overwhelmed by the Salvation Army's response because it is huge, embracing basic human needs and the process itself very orderly," said Ndlovu.

A senior officer at the Church's Territorial Headquarters in Harare, Lieutenant .Colonel Trustmore Muzorori (Secretary for Program Administration) said they were moving in line with their mission of serving the need without discrimination.

"We have come to give an extra hand to what the government is doing and as an organisation we are proud to be associated with the people of Sipepa at their time of need. 'Where there's needy there's the Salvation Army' is more than our slogan but our DNA as we really want to touch the lives of people," said Col Muzorori.

Members of the Salvation Army's League of Mercy from Matebeleland Division helped with the distribution of goods with support from divisional leaders, Majors Joseph and Molly Madyanezara.