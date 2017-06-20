Nigeria: 3 Dead in Boat Mishap

Makurdi — The police in Benue State have confirmed three people dead in a boat mishap in River Benue behind Kyabiz Hotel along Gboko road in Makurdi.

Spokesman of the command, Moses Joel Yamu, confirmed that the tragic incident which happened at the weekend involved seven people aboard the boat.

Yamu said that of the seven, two persons swarm to safety when the boat capsized while five of them went missing until yesterday when the police search party recovered three of the corpses.

He said search was still ongoing for the two remaining people.

Seven people aboard the boat consisted of six women and the driver, a male, were on their way returning from the North Bank axis of Markurdi to the South bank where they went farming.

It was learnt that the women who are all from Terwase-Agbadu, a suburb of Makurdi metropolis were engaged in vegetable and maize farming on the North bank of the River Benue.

But tragedy struck on Friday on their way back home from farm during a torrential rain between 2:00pm and 3:30pm.

The boat driver had immediately swam across to the other side and raised an alarm which attracted local fishermen to immediately launched a search for survivors and in the process found one of the women alive about a kilometre away at the bank from where the initial incident happened.