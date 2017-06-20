Zimbabwe: Thrilling Encounter As Dynamos Sons Clash

Two Dynamos sons, Lloyd Mutasa and Tonderayi Ndiraya will on Thursday go into battle at the National Sports Stadium in what could be the biggest match of the season so far.

Everything about this fixture makes it an interesting affair. From the coaches to the players, the match is a thriller that will light up Harare on a rather unfamiliar Thursday night at the National Sports Stadium.

Lloyd Mutasa, sacked at Dynamos on his first stint is keen to prove a point that he is the chosen man to brick back glory days at the Glamour Boys.

Ngezi Platinum coach, Tonderayi Ndiraya will be looking to use this fixture to send a message to Dynamos that his influence was key in Callisto Pasuwa's trophy laden stint at the Harare giants.

While Mutasa is hugely credited for assembling the team that won Pasuwa the hearts of Dembare faithfuls, he has nothing to show for it as his coaching career has largely been marred with dismissals.

For this fixture, Samaita could prove his superiority over Ndiraya who has done well with a relatively new team in the top flight league.

The Ngezi Platinum stars coach, is currently enjoying a new lease of life at the summit of premier soccer league, six points ahead of his former paymasters who are sitting on sixth position with 20 points.

That Ngezi Platinum has eight former Dynamos players including Partson Jaure, Walter Mukanga, Dominic Mukandi and Godknows Murwira among others could add spark to the game as they will be keen to prove a point that they are still delivering the goods albeit for a different paymaster.

When 263Chat visited Dynamos at their training ground in the capital, Mutasa said he was ready for one of his biggest games this season and is alive to the fact that any slip-up could further widen the gap between his team and the log leaders.

"We are ready for the game come Thursday the glamour boy knows what is need form them and what they want to achieve.

"Ngezi are the log leaders and they are playing good football so we need to prove ourselves that we are Dynamos plus we need to use the home advantage.

"Our moral is high because we have won three consecutive game and we home to keep on the winning for us to stay up on the log," said Mutasa.

If anything, Mutasa would be looking to collect maximum points and reduce the gap as he continues to climb up the ladder after collecting nine points from his last three fixtures against Harare City, ZPC Kariba and Tsholotsho.

On the other hand, Ndiraya continues to steer the Ngezi Platinum ship towards their maiden championship and is currently basking in glory after going for six games without a defeat.