20 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Naira Stable At $364/$ As CBN Injects $195m

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday injected $195m into the inter-bank forex market to meet the requests of customers in the various segments of the market.

Meanwhile, the naira remained stable at N364 per dollar in the parallel market yesterday due to weak demand for dollar.

Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor confirmed this development in a statement yesterday.

He said that the CBN offered $100 million to authorized dealers interbank wholesale window, while it allocated the $50 million to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) window.

The invisibles segment was allocated the sum of $45 million to meet the needs of those who applied for Forex to settle Business/Personal Travel Allowances, school tuition, and medicals, etc.

He also announced a retail option submitted on Monday, adding that the results would be released subsequently.

Okoroafor added the CBN would continue to ensure adherence to its forex policy by insisting on transparency of all stakeholders to guarantee stability in the market.

It will be recalled that the CBN made two major interventions in the inter-bank Forex market, last week, totaling $831.5 million, just as figures released by the Apex Bank indicated that it had boosted transactions at the Investors' & Exporters' (I&E) segment of the market to the tune of $2.2bn.

Also last week, the CBN, in a bid to tackle inflation, unveiled plans to mop up a total of N200.322 billion from the Nigerian banking system through a special Open Market Operation (OMO) at the rate of 16 per cent per annum.

Meanwhile, the naira continued to maintain its stability in the forex market, exchanging at an average of N364/$1 in the BDC segment of the market on Monday, June 19, 2017.

Nigeria

U.S. Pledges Commitment to Nigeria's Unity

The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, has said that his country will continue to work towards the promotion… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.