20 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Femi Adesina Cruises With Pilot Son

Photo: Femi Adesina/Facebook
Femi Adesina expressed happiness over the development, saying it was his first time of being flown from Lagos to Abuja by his son.
By Nwafor Sunday

Special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina has expressed happiness over his joint celebration with his son, adding that it was his first time of being flown from Lagos to Abuja by his son.

Oluwatobi Adesina, son of Femi Adesina and an Arik pilot was spotted by newsmen on Monday via his fathers Facebook account cruising with his father to celebrate Fathers Day in arrears.

With the caption in Femi Adesina's facebook account 'FATHER AND SON IN THE COCKPIT' Mr Adesina opined" On Monday, June 19, 2017, a day after Fathers Day, "I had the privilege of being flown for the first time from Lagos to Abuja by my son, Oluwatobi Adesina, who is a pilot with Arik Airline. It was truly an extension of Fathers Day, as I had the privilege of sitting in the cockpit.

"Did I see anything as the Boeing 737 cruised through the azure sky? Not the foggiest thing. The wonders of our God, and of technology. To Him be all the glory".

