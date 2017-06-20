Nigeria: 13 Victims of Disasters Get N2.2 Million in Delta

Asaba — Delta State Government has presented N2.2 million cash to assist 13 fire and rainstorm disasters' victims in Kwale and Ubulu-Uku communities of the state.

Presenting the cash to the victims, the state's Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr. Ernest Ogwezzy, urged Deltans to plant trees and flowers around their surroundings to reduce the ravages of nature.

Ogwezzy said the donation was in line with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's administra-tion's commitment to the welfare of all Deltans, adding that it was not to pay for their losses but to alleviate their pains.

Earlier, Director of SEMA, Mrs Gladys Puegreen, stressed the need for those residing in flood-prone areas to move out to avoid consequences of flooding and other harsh liabilities.

According to her, the call was hinged on the prediction by Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NIMET, which listed Delta State among flood-prone states for the season.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Caroline Adoye, who responded on behalf of others, commended the efforts of the state government for coming to their rescue.